HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the City and County of Honolulu, Kalihi Valley District Park will be closed from Monday, May 23, through Sunday, May 29, due to two nearby pathway improvement projects.

All facilities, including the field, pool and courts, will reopen on Monday, May 30.

The county hopes to get the park up and running before its Summer Fun Program.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public while these facilities are closed,” the City and County of Honolulu said.