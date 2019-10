HONOLULU (KHON2) — Charges are pending for the man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Kalihi.

Leri Robert turned himself in Monday.

He now faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police say, shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the Kalihi Valley Housing, Robert shot two men.

One was shot in the leg and refused treatment.

The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.