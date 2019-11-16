Kalihi man accused of killing teen claims self-defense; friend of victim recalls fatal night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Richard Obrero will face multiple attempted murder charges for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Starsky Willy.

After day two of Obrero’s preliminary hearing, the judge decided there was probable cause for his case to go to trial.

Patrick Pili testified seeing Obrero pointing and firing what he said looked like a gun after he saw that Starsky was shot.

“At that point, I seen Starsky on the wall he was looking like he was having a seizure and that just that’s just messed up.” said witness Patrick Pili. “I said why did you shoot him why did you shoot my friend.”

Pili also testified that he saw his friend shoot a bb gun at Obrero.

Obrero will claim that he was defending himself because his home was burglarized earlier that day and he knew the thieves would come back.

He’s expected back in court later this month.