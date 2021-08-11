Kalihi liquor store owner stands up to suspected armed robber

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kalihi liquor store owner dodged quite the bullet when a masked man entered his establishment with a handgun and attempted to rob him Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 5:36 a.m. on Aug. 10.

According to police, the 76-year-old store owner scared off the suspect with a golf club when he brandished his handgun in the store. The alleged robber fled on foot and remains at large.

No arrests have been made at this time.