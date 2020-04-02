Kalihi-based produce company partners with non-profit to donate food to local families

Photos provided by Manson Products

During these unsettling times, local companies are doing what they can to help the community.

Manson Products, a Kalihi-based produce company, partnered with Life 360, a youth outreach program, to donate boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to over 200 local families.

“We know a lot of people are kind of struggling right now. We wanted to do something to help out the community,” said Manson Products office manager Macy Yonamine. “Any little thing we can do to help to try and make the world a better place at this time, makes us feel good.”

The company says it plans to do another fruit and vegetables donation soon.

Manson Products will also hold another “Drive-thru cash and carry” produce sale on Thursday, April 2. It will be held at their location at 1618 Kalani Street.

A portion of the proceeds from the cash-and-carry sale will go towards local restaurants to help feed kupuna.