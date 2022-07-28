Tire inflators are a handy addition to any home because you can also use them on pool inflatables, air mattresses, bike tires and more.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Company in Kalihi will be raising their employee’s minimum wage to $18 an hour.

Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Company will also be transferring their employees to four other larger locations beginning Friday, July 29.

This employee-owned business said they are doing this to meet their customers needs and to train new employees.

The business said that it is possible for them to start accepting appointments at their Kalihi location sometime in the future when they can meet staffing levels and their customers needs.