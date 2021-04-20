Kalaupapa leader ‘Boogie’ Kahilihiwa remembered on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Longtime Kalaupapa resident and community leader Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa was remembered on Tuesday, April 20, on Oahu.

A memorial mass was led by Bishop Larry Silva at Honolulu’s Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, and it was live-streamed online.

Uncle Boogie died in March 2021, just shy of his 80th birthday.

He was buried at Saint Francis Church on Molokai on Thursday, March 11.