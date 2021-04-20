Kalaupapa leader ‘Boogie’ Kahilihiwa remembered on Oahu

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Longtime Kalaupapa resident and community leader Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa was remembered on Tuesday, April 20, on Oahu.

A memorial mass was led by Bishop Larry Silva at Honolulu’s Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, and it was live-streamed online.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Uncle Boogie died in March 2021, just shy of his 80th birthday.

He was buried at Saint Francis Church on Molokai on Thursday, March 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories