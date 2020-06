HONOLULU (KHON2)

Life on the Kalaupapa peninsula forever changed when it was chosen to be the isolation for the thousands who succumbed to Hansen’s Disease.

Just like current times, the call for care and comfort was heard near and far.

So maybe there is a message in it for us.

Check out the “History Talks” series by Pacific Historic Parks and Edutainment Learning on the website, www.pacifichistoricparks.org.