Kalanianaole Hwy. closed after truck brings down power lines in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed both lanes of Kalanianaole Highway between Lunalilo Home Road and Hanauma Bay Road on Wednesday, April 28, due to a motor vehicle accident.

The closure was reported around 4:17 p.m.

According to police, a truck brought down overhead power lines near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Nanawili Street.

Hawaiian Electric says the accident caused a power outage in Hawaii Kai that is affecting 1,190 customers as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews are working to restore power to the area.