Kalanianaole Highway drain manhole replacement project set to begin on Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, September 21, Board of Water Supply contractor, MEI Corporation, is scheduled to begin a project to restore a drainage system, berm and reinforced concrete jacket for a 30-inch water main fronting the Hawaii Pacific University Oceanic Institute on Kalanianaole Highway. The project is needed to restore damages caused by a water main break in 2016.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Working hours for the project will be Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Road closures, if needed, will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Motorists traveling near the construction site are asked to please exercise caution and to abide by posted signs.

Based on the current schedule, this project will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Latest Stories on KHON2