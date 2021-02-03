Kalanianaole closure canceled due to weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced that the scheduled closure of Kalanianaole Highway will not be in effect from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, through 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, due to weather.
HDOT had scheduled a full closure of Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Tuesday, Feb. 9, for an unnamed film production.
HDOT did not cancel the closures after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.