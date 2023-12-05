HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has issued a road closure notification.

The road closure is impacting Kalanianaʻole Highway and will entail a slope inspection.

Kalanianaʻole Highway will be closed for the inspection between Hanauma Bay and Sandy’s Beach beginning at 2 p.m.

The closure will entail a slope inspection that is following the Monday, Dec. 4 rockfall at Lanaʻi Lookout.

Officials are asking drivers to use Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive, Kealahou Street in order to detour around the area.