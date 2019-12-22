Kalalau Trail in Napali Coast State Wilderness Park has been closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalalau Trail in the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park has been closed on Saturday, Dec. 21.

According to rangers from the DLNR Division of State Parks, the trail was closed due to flash flooding, particularly at the Hanakapiai Stream — a major destination for visitors at the park.

High winds that blew overnight left branches and leaves littered along the trail and the boardwalk trail from the parking lot to Kee Beach.

Kauai County lifeguards have also closed the beach due to high surf and turbulent ocean conditions.

Officials will reopen the trail depending on the weather conditions. Rangers will continue to monitor, officials said.