ʻIolani Palace is photographed in January 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/The Friends of ʻIolani Palace)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new tour at the ‘Iolani Palace shows the life of Hawaii’s last reigning king, David Kalākaua, through historical accounts and personal items.

This new tour will be able to give people a better understanding of the life achievements of this king, also known as the ‘Merrie Monarch’, and learn about his vision of the ‘Iolani Palace.

King Kalākaua had and continues to have an incredible impact on the people of Hawai‘i.” Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of ‘Iolani Palace

During this tour, guests will be able to see the Basement Galleries, first-floor State Rooms, the King’s Bedroom, and Library and Music Room. Click here to view photos.

Tour guests will also be able to go beyond certain points that are typically closed off with rope during the 90 minutes and receive an exclusive souvenir.

The king David Kalākaua experience will be on Wednesdays at 3:45 p.m. and the ‘Iolani Palace will take groups of six at a time.

“His efforts in international relations, technological innovation and cultural preservation brought our islands worldwide recognition,” said Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of ‘Iolani Palace. “We are honored to be able to share his legacy with both kama‘āina and visitors from around the globe.”

Other tours at the ‘Iolani Palace:

Before going on tours, the ‘Iolani Palace has specific rules on attire, photography and personal belongings.

The ‘Iolani Palace asks guests to dress in appropriate attire as it is a sacred place.

Shirts and footwear are required. Shoe coverings will be provided while bathing suits and clothing displaying profanity are not permitted.

Although the ‘Iolani Palace encourages photo taking to capture experiences, flash photography, videotaping, audio recording, tripods or selfie sticks and extended lenses are not allowed.

Large bags, backpacks, luggage, and food and beverages are also not allowed inside the ‘Iolani Palace. Click here to learn more about visiting the ‘Iolani Palace.