Vehicle reported stolen prior to speeding toward Waikiki and evading blockade in hours-long standoff

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A local man, who is said to be in his 20s, is in custody after hijacking a Honolulu Disposal service truck and causing major traffic closures in Waikiki.

The incident started after a report of a stolen truck from Bishop Street, before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Police said the vehicle was later located on Nimitz Highway, where a pursuit began. The man ran several red lights, made illegal U-turns and evaded blockades that police had set up on his way to and within Waikiki throughout the morning.

“Yeah I saw him, making a left on seaside with the SWAT team following him,” said Gus Alfonso, a witness. “Then I saw him being put into an ambulance, being restrained.”

The incident ended when police removed the man from the truck on Kalakaua Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Seaside and Kuhio.

Police said the man was combative when he was removed from the vehicle and he sustained minor injuries to his face at that time.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He has not yet been booked and his name was not released. Police said he has a $50,000 warrant on Kauai but did not specify what it was for.

The vehicle, described as a loader dump truck, was taken into evidence.

Kalakaua Avenue was closed from Kaiulani Street to Ohua Avenue during the investigation. A portion of Kuhio Avenue was also closed.

No police officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.