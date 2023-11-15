HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rehabilitation work will begin on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge and roadway on Nov. 27.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction will work on multiple projects in the area, which includes re-painting the bridge and concrete spalling repair on the bridge, as well as sidewalk and curb ramp repair.

Delays are anticipated. Work will be performed on Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. for about a year until the project is complete.

Sidewalk repairs on both sides of the bridge is expected to require 24-hour closures of one sidewalk at a time for approximately two weeks. Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on one side of the bridge when the other is closed.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution and take alternate routes when proceeding through the project area.