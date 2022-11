HONOLULU (KHON2) — Part of Kalakaua Avenue is closed tonight as Board of Water Supply crews repair a lateral leak.

The four-inch lateral leak repair between Fern Street and Philip Street started at 8 p.m. tonight.

According to BWS, one mauka-bound lane is blocked so crews can safely repair the main break.

Crews are asking the public to drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.