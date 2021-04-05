Honolulu police close portion of Kalakaua Ave. as they investigate reports of multiple gunshots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kalakaua Avenue is closed between King Street and Kanunu Street due to a police investigation.

The road closure was announced around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

KHON witnessed dozens of police officers on Kalakaua Ave. and Philip St. where the entire area is blocked off. Multiple ambulances were also at the scene.

Police have Kalakaua blocked off from King Street to Makaloa Street. Witnesses tell me they heard multiple gunshots. I saw two men in handcuffs when I arrived. @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/Thuc77HTtP — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) April 6, 2021

Witnesses told KHON they heard multiple gunshots.

“When I was lying down on my couch, I heard four gunshots, then two more after that,” said Theresa Linoz. “So I went out onto my lanai, and I seen a whole bunch of cops at the stop light and I came running downstairs and I saw all this happen.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.