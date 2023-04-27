HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a 12-inch main break where Kalakaua and Kuhio Avenues meet.

Crews are cleaning debris from the incident and have modified traffic routes in the area.

Two lanes are closed on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kalakaua/Kuhio split.

Kuhio Avenue is also closed between Namahana and and Kuamoo. All westbound traffic on Kuhio is being rerouted to Ala Wai Blvd.

BWS said no customers are impacted by this break. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m.