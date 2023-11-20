HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Education has cancelled classes and extracurricular activities at Kalaheo High school, due to a sewer line break.

A 24-inch water main break Sunday wreaked havoc in Kailua, shutting down streets and possibly affected the school.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m., flooding parts of Mokapu Boulevard — which fronts Kalaheo High School — between Kapaa Quarry Road and Oneawa Street.

Board of Water supply said one Kaneohe-bound lane will be open Monday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., to assist with morning traffic.

The road will close again at 8 a.m. for repairs.