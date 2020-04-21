Live Now
Kalaheo fisherman drowns in waters off Poipu Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kalaheo man is dead after he went fishing Sunday.

Officials say 36-year-old Bricen Micah Bermoy was seen going into the water near Poipu Beach on Kauai.

When fishermen lost sight of him, they called 911.

First responders found Bermoy about 15-feet offshore.

They gave him CPR but he could not be revived.

Trending Stories