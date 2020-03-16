Kalaheo family displaced after fire destroys home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A Kalaheo family has been displaced from their home on Puu Road after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon on March 14.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Kalaheo, Hanapepe, and Lihue stations along with the on-duty Battalion Chief responded to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Crews arrived to find the second story of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and continued clean-up efforts until about 7 p.m.

The fire resulted in the total loss of the home. Fire inspectors estimate damages to the structure and its contents to be well over $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.