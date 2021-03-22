Kalaeloa brush fire burns 24 acres, no reports of damage to nearby property

KALAELOA (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters have contained most of a brush fire that broke out at approximately 2:36 p.m. in Kalaeloa on Sunday, March 21, leading to a full evacuation at White Plains Beach.

A total of 10 HFD units with 21 personnel responded to the blaze, which HFD says burned approximately 24 acres of land.

Firefighters, police and lifeguards began evacuating beach goers at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday as a precautionary measure to avoid potential hazards from beachgoers leaving in masses and with darkness approaching.

HFD says the brush fire is almost fully contained as of Monday, March 22, and they will continue to monitor the area and respond accordingly.

There were no reports of property or structural damage resulting from the fire.