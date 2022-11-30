HONOLULU (KHON2) — The findings of the Kakaako sinkhole investigation are in.

The sinkhole was first reported on Oct. 18 and caused the closure of the intersection of Halekauwila Street. and Cooke Street.

After initiating the investigation, the Department of Design and Construction discovered that water was leaking from the joints of an existing box culvert storm drain underneath Cooke Street.

This was causing erosion to sections of land around 14 feet beneath the road.

Culvert boxes, which are 12 feet in width and eight feet in height, have gaps at the joints, where one section is connected to the next.

The city contracted divers to enter the box culvert storm drain and conduct further inspections.

The box culverts were said to still be in good condition.

The gaps in the joints connecting the culverts were the source of the leaking water, according to the DDC.

The sizes of the eroded voids are unknown at this time.

“Our foremost priority is and always will be the safety of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, but the City is doing everything it can to make the necessary repairs and reopen the roadway as quickly as possible,” said Haku Milles, the acting director of the Department of Design and Construction.

The DDC is planning for an emergency construction project, expected to start in mid-December and last for around three to six months.