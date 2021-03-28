Kaka’ako Farmers Market moves to new location, adds vendors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kakaako Farmers Market has moved to a new location and is drawing large crowds.

The new location is on Ward Avenue on both sides of Ala Moana Boulevard.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

It has also expanded with more than 60 vendors mauka of Ala Moana and another 60 makai of Ala Moana.

“We have farmers,” said Pamela Boyar, FarmLovers Market owner. “We have artisan food people. We have value-added. We have artisans. Everything is local. We have organic farmers, flower farmers. We have animal husbandry. We have fish, cheese, butter, just everything you want to cook at home.”

The market moved from the old Ward Warehouse location because of a planned pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard.

It’s open only on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.