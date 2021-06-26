Kaka’ako event takes participants through digital scavenger hunt

FILE – One of nine scannable QR codes hidden throughout Kaka’ako as part of a digital scavenger hunt in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a scavenger hunt happening in Kaka’ako that lets folks discover the community’s art, history, culture and green spaces.

The fun and educational event is free and open to the public.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Participants can download a scavenger hunt map or pick up a printed version from “The Barn” at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

Decals will be hidden throughout the neighborhood and scavengers can scan the QR codes to learn about art murals and hear from POW! WOW! artists.

There will also be words that spell out a secret passphrase which can be used to enter for a chance to win Our Kaka‘ako logo merchandise or a $200-value dinner for two at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood.

Those who find all nine decals will have a chance to win prizes. The scavenger hunt runs from Saturday, June 26, through Sunday, July 4.

Click here for more information.