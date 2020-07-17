Kaiser’s Moanalua Medical Center listed in Newsweek magazine’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Newsweek magazine listed Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center in its Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020 article.

Kaiser Moanalua was rated for its safety and quality for maternity care using a 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

The factors looked at low rates of C-section, episiotomy (an incision to enlarge the vaginal opening for childbirth), and early elective delivery. They also examined protocols to protect moms and babies.

There were 233 hospitals named in the article. All of the hospitals got an A or B on the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

