HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tentative agreement has been reached between Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions.

This is 4-year agreement for 50,000 workers nationwide in Kaiser Permanente.

The unions have cancelled their strike which would have started on Nov. 22.

The union workers requested raised, better workloads and career growth opportunities.