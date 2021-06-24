Kaiser reopening medical facilities that were closed for more than a year due to the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is reopening two clinics and expanding hours at two others that were temporarily closed during the pandemic.

While several facilities were closed, all physicians and staff have been work at other locations over the last 14 months. Many will now return to their home clinics. Kaiser says no job losses are anticipated.

“We are extremely grateful to our physicians, providers and staff for their dedication and flexibility during the last year,” said John Yang, MD president and medical director, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. “For many of us this has been the most challenging year of our health care careers. It is very gratifying to be getting back to some sense of normal and a pleasure to be welcoming back our members and patients to our smaller facilities.”

Over the course of the next few months, the following clinics will reopen or update their operation hours: