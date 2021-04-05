Kaiser Permanente welcomes patients at new facility in Kapolei

Kaiser Permanente welcomed its first patients at its new West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei on Monday, April 5. (Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente welcomed its first patients to its new West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei on Monday, April 5.

The new facility offers primary care, mental health services, laboratory, pharmacy, and prevention and wellness programs.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Some of the services include urgent care with extended hours, women’s health services and general radiology, mammography, and ultrasound imaging.

“Our new facility brings the convenience of urgent care, lab, pharmacy and the latest technologies under one roof, right here in Kapolei,” said Greg Christian, president of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Health Plan and Hospitals. “Through continued innovation, infrastructure, and accessibility, we are committed to improving the health of West Oahu.”

The 40,000 square foot facility is Hawaii’s first NextGen Health Hub and is three times larger than Kaiser Permanente’s Kapolei Clinic. It includes a community engagement center where members can gather for classes, programs and events.

West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei is located at 401 Kamokila Blvd., on the corner of Kamokila Boulevard and Kapolei Parkway. Click here for more information.