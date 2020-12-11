Kaiser Permanente to hold drive-through flu shot event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente will be holding a drive-through flu shot event on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Interested participants can get their flu shot at Kaiser’s Honolulu Medical Office on 1010 Pensacola Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Flu shots will be available to all Kaiser Permanente members over the age of 6 months at no charge.

The clinic says no appointments will be necessary.

Kaiser also says that those looking to get their flu vaccine at any of its statewide facilities should do so by Saturday Dec. 19. There will be no walk-up or drive-through events until 2021.

For more information, visit their website.