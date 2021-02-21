Kaiser Permanente Hawaii holds food distribution event as effects of pandemic continue to be felt

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 1,000 boxes of fresh produce, protein and dairy were distributed Sunday morning at Kaiser Permanente’s Waipio Medical Office.

The food distribution, which is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, was a benefit for member of the UNITE HERE Local 5 hotel workers union.

Kaiser Permanente says it’s all part of an effort to help workers financially impacted by Hawaii’s struggling tourism industry.