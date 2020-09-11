Kaiser Permanente holding drive-thru flu shot clinics on Sept. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is trying to make it easy for members to get their flu shot by holding drive-thru clinics on Saturday, Sept. 12.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The clinics will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kaiser’s Waipio and Koolau locations.
No appointment will be necessary.
While COVID-19 has been making headlines for months now, health officials say don’t forget about the flu. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone to get their flu shot.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Crimestoppers reminds people to stay vigilant after 2 violent robberies in broad daylight
- UH Athletics sees multimillion-dollar deficit with no football, wahine volleyball
- O’ahu launches virtual dashboard to show how COVID-19 funds are being spent
- Woman found unconscious in apartment fire on Wilder Street
- Man suffers critical injuries after apparent stabbing in Chinatown