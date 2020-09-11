Kaiser Permanente holding drive-thru flu shot clinics on Sept. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is trying to make it easy for members to get their flu shot by holding drive-thru clinics on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The clinics will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kaiser’s Waipio and Koolau locations.

No appointment will be necessary.

While COVID-19 has been making headlines for months now, health officials say don’t forget about the flu. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone to get their flu shot.

