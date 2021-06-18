Kaiser Permanente Hawaii to close vaccination clinic at Kapolei movie theater

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii is getting ready to end its mass vaccination clinic at the Kapolei consolidated theaters on Saturday, June 19.

The healthcare organization says it has administered close to 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the site. Patients who received their first vaccination at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres site will be scheduled for their second vaccination at one of Kaiser Permanente seven other COVID-19 vaccine sites on Oahu.

“After facing this deadly pandemic for more than a year, the vaccination efforts have been a rewarding and uplifting experience,” said RN and Clinic Manager Corrina Ibanez. “This location will be open for another couple of weeks, so we encourage everyone in the area to come and get vaccinated. Do it to protect the ones you love and your community.”

Kaiser has also announced it will be expanding COVID-19 vaccination availability at its Mapunapuna and West Oahu locations starting June 21. Shots will be available Monday through Friday.

Kaiser Permanente facilities offering COVID-19 vaccine:

OAHU:

Honolulu Medical Office

Koolau Medical Office

Waipio Medical Office

Moanalua Medical Center

Hawaii Kai Clinic

Mapunapuna Medical Office (starting 6/21)

West Oahu Medical Office (starting 6/21)

MAUI:

Maui Lani Medical Office

Lahaina Clinic

HAWAII ISLAND:

Kona Medical Office

Hilo Medical Office

KAUAI: