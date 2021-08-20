Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers free vaccinations to public at various locations on Oahu

Visitors who get vaccinated at Thirsty Planet will be allowed to choose from three varieties of free beer.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More community vaccine clinic events are being offered by Kaiser Permanente Hawaii for community members looking to get the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The organization announced vaccines will be open to the public, including non-Kaiser members, and walk ins are accepted.

Vaccines will be offered at the following locations:

Tuesday 8/17

UH Manoa, Campus Center Dining Room, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday 8/19

Filipino Community Center (94-428 Mokuola Street Waipahu HI 96797), 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aloha Stadium (Salt Lake Blvd and Kamehameha Hwy corner of the parking lot), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday 8/20

West Oahu Christian Church (94-420 Farrington Hwy in Waipahu), 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 8/21