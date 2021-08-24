Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers free shuttle to help seniors access health care in West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is launching a free shuttle to help senior residents.

The shuttle will run from Nanakuli to Kaiser’s new state of the art West Oahu medical office in Kapolei.

Kaiser members who have appointments at that office may use the shuttle service every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings starting Sept. 8.

Kaiser says it also worked with officials to have a bus stop relocated directly across the street and in front of the new office, making it easier for patients who use public transportation.