Kaiser Permanente Hawaii now offering Saturday flu shot clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii is now offering free flu shots for its members, and its Saturday morning walk-in flu shot clinics are also available at several of their larger facilities statewide.

On Oahu, members can receive a flu shot on Saturdays located at the Honolulu, Koolau and Waipio medical facilities from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the Kaiser Permanente website. Additionally, Saturday flu shot clinics are available at the Hilo facility on the Big Island.

According to officials, it is safe to receive the COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time. Walk-ins are accepted, and participants must bring their Kaiser Permanente member ID card and a photo ID.

All flu shot clinics will be closed between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for lunch on weekdays and holidays.

