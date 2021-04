HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente’s Waipio Medical Office held another food distribution drive on Sunday, April 25, featuring 500 boxes of fresh produce, protein and dairy.

The event aims to help workers who may be financially impacted by the pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The distribution is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program facilitated by Hams Produce and Seafood and coordinated by Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.