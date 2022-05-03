HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii announced on Tuesday, May 3 members now have more access to virtual car and urgent care.

Kaiser has 24-hour access to virtual care by phone or video by logging onto the Kaiser website or using the mobile app.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

No appointment is needed for the video visit that can be done from a phone or computer.

The West Oahu Medical office and Honolulu clinic are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for urgent care, pharmacy, radiology and labs. They’re also open on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The Maui Lani Medical Office Urgent Care Department in Wailuku is also open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and weekends/holidays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.