Kaiser Permanente donates $90K to combat food insecurity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii announced it will donate $90,000 toward the statewide expansion of “DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks” program on Monday, April 26.

The DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks is made possible through a partnership between The Food Basket and the Hawaii Good Food Alliance.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The program is designed to help low-income families, local farmers and Hawaii’s communities by providing food assistance. One official says Kaiser is humbled to support the effort.

“Access to fresh food is vital to a healthy mind and body, yet so many local families don’t have the time and resources right now to prioritize nutrition. They are just trying to make ends meet. We are humbled to support The Food Basket to make it easier for families to access fresh, local produce.” Greg Christian, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Health Plan and Hospitals president

The Food Basket has provided hunger relief to the Hawaii County community since 1989 and recently expanded its DA BUX program to all Hawaiian counties.

DA BUX retailers discount locally-grown produce by 50% for customers who pay with federal SNAP food dollars. DA BUX program funds then reimburse the retailers, resulting in more purchases from local farmers.