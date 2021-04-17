Kaiser hosts coronavirus vaccine clinic on Maui, Hawaii Island

File – Waiting area at the Kaiser Permanente ‘pop-up’ clinic in Ka’u, Hawaii, April 17, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente hosted two mass COVID-19 vaccination events on Saturday, April 17, both on neighbor islands.

One was held at the Ka’u District Gym on Hawaii Island and the second was at the Kaiser Lahaina Clinic on Maui.

The “pop-up” clinics are designed to address underserved populations that have been affected by inequity in vaccine distribution.

Kaiser is set to administer 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ka’u District Gym in partnership with the Ka’u Rural Health Community Association. Ka’u High School staff provided Wi-Fi for the event while National Guard members assisted by providing traffic and logistical support.

File – Line outside of the Kaiser Permanente “pop-up” clinic in Ka’u, Hawaii, April 17, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

File – Check-in station at the Kaiser Permanente “pop-up” clinic in Lahaina, Hawaii, April 17, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

File – Cars enter the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente “pop-up” clinic in Lahaina, Hawaii, April 17, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

Just under 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday at the Kaiser Lahaina Clinic. Saturday’s event was the first mass vaccination clinic at the facility.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number before making the appointment.