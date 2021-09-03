Kaimuki Youth Development Organization partner ups with the City to clean Koali Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., members of the Kaimuki Youth Development Organization (KYDO) will remove overgrown vegetation and litter along Koali Road, between Wai’alae Avenue and the end of Kanewai Community Park.

According to the City, volunteers will be partnered up with the its Malama O Ka Aina (MOKA) community volunteer program, which is administered by the Department of Facility Maintenance’s (DFM) Division of Road Maintenance (DRM).

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the City, it is grateful for the time, energy and resources given to this project by the KYDO volunteers.

The purpose of this project, according to the City, is to create “a safer and more pleasant environment for the many people who commute and live on Koali Rd.”

This project is supported by the office of Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and DFM’s Storm Water Quality Division.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City said due to present COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participations is being restricted to no more than 25 and safety protocols will be followed.

For more info, call 808-768-3606.