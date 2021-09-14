Kaimuki pedestrian-involved collisions leave 2 women with serious injuries

FILE – Intersection of 6th and Harding avenues in Kaimuki, Hawaii, Sept 14, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women were hospitalized in serious condition on Tuesday, Sept. 14, after unrelated pedestrian-involved collisions in Kaimuki.

Police said the first incident occurred on Waialae and 5th avenues at 7:12 a.m. and the second incident occurred on 6th and Harding avenues at 7:24 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident on Waialae Avenue left a 25-year-old woman in serious but stable condition after she was struck by a car.

EMS said the incident on 6th Avenue left a 52-year-old woman in serious but stable condition after she was also struck by a car.

Honolulu police confirmed both of the pedestrians were in marked crosswalks when the collisions occurred, the incidents were not related and no arrests had been made as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.