Kaimuki Municipal Metered Parking Lot to close for construction

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Kaimuki Municipal Metered Parking Lot will be closed for construction of parking lot improvements and replacement of the pavement.

The adjacent Kaimuki Municipal Gated Parking Lot will remain open.

The Kaimuki Municipal Metered Parking Lot is surrounded by the Koko Head, Waialae, Harding and 12th Avenues.

The work will begin on March 16 and will require approximately 8 months to complete.

The work will be completed in three phases, with each phase lasting approximately 11 weeks.

There will be 24 hour closures of one area of the parking lot in each of the three construction phases. A different area of the lot will be closed for each phase. Areas of the parking lot not under construction will remain open to the public.