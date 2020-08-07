Kaimuki football team hosts food supply distribution to aid community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaimuki Football team is hosting a volunteer led food supply distribution this Friday, Aug 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The team has continued to host these food drives since May 1 in response to economic hardships faced by many during COVID-19.

Their message: prioritizing youth, kupuna, and their families.

Pomaika’i Lyman, a volunteer with the Kaimuki Youth food supply distributions said, “During a time when sports are on hold, these high school athletes have found a way to train and develop their spirits and their character by staying connected to each other and their school in service to the community.”

The group began hosting food drives at Palolo District Park, then migrated to Saint Louis Alumni Clubhouse and now give out meals to community members at Kaimukī High.

The operation is led by Kaimukī Football Head Coach David Tautofi who has partnered with local businesses and other non-profit organizations to continue feeding the community.

