Kaimuki Crack Seed Store owner retires after 41 years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The end of 2019 is also bringing the end to an era for the Kaimuki community.

For the past 41 years, Kon Ping Young also known as Mr. Young has been running the Crack Seed Store on the corner of Koko Head and Waialae Avenues. Now he’s retiring. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 was his last day at the shop.

His longtime customers stopped by to wish him well, and to enjoy his treats for one last time.

My favorite icee is coke icee with li hing mui juice,” said longtime customer Linda Aimerson. “The real thing. But I’m just really happy for him because I know it’s been a long time coming that he wanted to retire.”

KHON2 asked him what Mr. Young what his favorite memory is.

“I really don’t have one,” said Young. “I guess everything is ok with me because as long as nothing bad then you don’t remember things like that and everything is ok.”

The Crack Seed Store is not gone for good.

The family-run business will have a new owner and will reopen again soon.