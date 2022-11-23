HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaimukī Christmas parade returns on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a three hiatus.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Chaminade University and St. Louis School and will move westbound on Wai’alae Ave. ending at Koko Head Ave.

“We are excited to welcome back kama’āina from around the island to help us kick off the holiday season in Kaimukī at one of our most beloved traditions – the KBPA Kaimukī Christmas Parade,” said Calvin Hara, KBPA president.

KBPA said that since the parade is moving westbound on Wai’alae Ave. that it will be best to view the parade from the makai [ocean] side of the street. Of course Santa will be in attendance along with a plethora of marching bands, scout packs, schools, businesses, walkers and trollies.

Kaimukī Business & Professional Association organize the Kaimukī Christmas Parade each year in Honolulu Hawai’i. These photos are from the parade on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo/Kaimukī Business & Professional Association)

“We encourage our guests to come and enjoy the parade and after the event support many of our Kaimukī businesses – on Dec. 1 and throughout the holiday season – that make up what makes this place so special,” added Hara.

Kaimukī Business & Professional Association would like to thank its Santa Sponsor: 3650 Wai’alae, and its Platinum Sponsors: Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, American Savings Bank, Better Homes and Gardens, Central Pacific Bank, Hawai’i Dachshund Rescue, HomeStreet Bank, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mango Tree Fitness and Martial Arts, Niu Honolulu and Real Estate Advantage Realty.