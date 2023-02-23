HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rocky is a grandma and Kaimana is now a mother!

Hawaiian monk seal RJ58 (Kaimana) and her pup. Credit: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (Permit #24359) Students at Kahuku Elementary gifted the name Uʻi Mea Ola (“beautiful survivor”) to RJ58’s (Kaimana) new pup. Credit: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (Permit #24359) Hawaiian monk seal pup Uʻi Mea Ola was born January 28, 2023. Credit: NOAA Fisheries (Permit #24359) Mother seal RJ58 (Kaimana) was born on a busy Waikīkī beach, but she gave birth to her pup in a much quieter spot—the north shore of Oʻahu. Uʻi Mea Ola is the first pup of 2023 in the main Hawaiian Islands. Credit: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (Permit #24359)

Rocky’s daughter Kaimana gave birth to a seal pup last month.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said Kaimana gave birth on January, 28 to the first pup of 2023.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response group has been closely monitoring the pair at an undisclosed location for the seals’ privacy.

They were even able to witness the birth.

Kahuku Elementary School students named Kaimanas baby, Ui Mea Ola which means “Beautiful survivor.”