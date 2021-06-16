KailuaTown Farmers Market needs help finding a new location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Sunday morning KailuaTown Farmers Market must find a new location by July 11, as Pali Lanes makes its transition.

More than 60 local businesses, farms and artisans help create the livelihood for 120 people. For many of them, the market provides over half of their gross annual income.

Those who have information on a new location, contact FarmLovers at (808) 388-9696.

Approximately 1,500 locals and visitors frequent the Kailua market, which is a major local food hub that provides locally grown food and healthy products to the community.