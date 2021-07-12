KailuaTown Farmers Market finds new home at Enchanted Lake Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 60 local businesses, farms and artisans that participate in the KailuaTown Farmers Market have found a new home, following the closure of Pali Lanes last month.

The farmers market is reopening on Sunday, July 18, at Enchanted Lake Center, located at 1090 Keolu Drive, also known as the Kailua Cinemas parking lot. There will be a blessing to start off opening ceremonies on Sunday at 7:45 a.m. The market will be open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The new location offers plenty of free parking and space for vendors. Fresh-made pasta, crépes, Hawaiian honey slushies, poké, dim sum, Thai cuisine, and baked good are among the array of choices.

FarmLovers would like to thank Ken and Paul Arakawa, Christian Arakawa, Lori Wada and Pacific Property Management for helping make this farmers market a possibility.